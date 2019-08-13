Continental Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) as Shares Rose; Oldfield Partners Llp Raised Its Stake in Ternium Sa (TX) as Stock Price Declined

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 40,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 69,132 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 109,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $83.43. About 874,927 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 81,900 shares as the company's stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.75 million, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.73% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 281,051 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Comstock Resources Announces Closing of Covey Park Energy Merger – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intrepid Potash: FY19 Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ternium tumbles following Argentina vote, Morgan Stanley downgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $39.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Will Slower Loan Growth Hurt Discover’s Q2 Results? – Forbes” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14 million for 9.03 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.