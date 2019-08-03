Continental Advisors Has Lowered By $2.26 Million Its Kroger Co (KR) Holding; Spartan Motors (SPAR)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Continental Advisors Llc decreased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 46.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Continental Advisors Llc sold 94,232 shares as Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Continental Advisors Llc holds 108,102 shares with $2.66 million value, down from 202,334 last quarter. Kroger Co now has $17.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 16.81 million shares traded or 80.81% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GROWTH GUIDANCE OF $1.95 TO $2.15; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer Stores Announce Plan to Abandon Gun Business; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – KROGER RECORDED A LIFO CREDIT OF $54 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – Meal-Kit Makers Blue Apron, Goodfood Climb After Kroger’s Entry; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer plans to phase out firearms business; 16/03/2018 – Kroger to Stop Selling Publications About Assault-Style Firearms; 19/03/2018 – NYC Comptroller: Statement from NYC Comptroller Scott M. Stringer on Kroger’s Announcement to Cease Selling Firearms; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal

Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 54 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 44 sold and decreased their stock positions in Spartan Motors Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 23.28 million shares, down from 23.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Spartan Motors Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 28 Increased: 38 New Position: 16.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49M for 13.24 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity. SARGENT RONALD had bought 5,000 shares worth $107,437 on Sunday, June 30.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Kroger Co.: Right Store, Right Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kroger: Recession-Resistant Consumer Staples Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kroger Announces New Nashville Division President – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Just Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Kroger had 23 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 8 with “Equal-Weight”. Oppenheimer maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Oppenheimer has “Hold” rating and $28 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. Pivotal Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $2600 target in Friday, August 2 report.

More notable recent Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Spartan Motors (SPAR) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Spartan Motors (SPAR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/16/2019: ADT,SPAR,APRN,BYND,DPZ – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could SPAR Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGRP) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. for 1.26 million shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 559,266 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 75,561 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.22% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 634,008 shares.

The stock increased 2.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 363,385 shares traded or 77.49% up from the average. Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR) has declined 17.10% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 04/04/2018 – Spartan College Leads Way in Addressing Skills Gap in Aviation Maintenance; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: Supporting Operation Spartan Shield, 28th Infantry Division remains mission focused; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 07/05/2018 – 12TH Street Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Spartan Motors; 17/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC SPAR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.61, REV VIEW $811.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Spartan Motors’ Utilimaster To Showcase Ford Transit Utility Van Upfit Solution At 2018 NAFA Institute And Expo

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, makes, and sells heavy-duty and custom vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $460.27 million. It operates through three divisions: Emergency Response Vehicles, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. It has a 38.29 P/E ratio. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment offers emergency response chassis and vehicles, and aerial ladder components, as well as aftermarket repair parts and accessories under the Spartan ERV brand name.