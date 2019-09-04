Continental Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) as Market Valuation Declined; St Johns Investment Management Company Has Lowered Facebook (FB) Holding by $355,240

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $885.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $12.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1802.34. About 1.59M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Postal Service runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $187.3. About 7.63M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook automatically connects terrorists from around the world; 19/03/2018 – Rivals Chip Away at Google’s and Facebook’s U.S. Digital Ad Dominance, Data Show; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 26/03/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 answers questions about Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and data privacy on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask (full transcript):; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – IN COMING WEEKS, FACEBOOK IS ELIMINATING PLATFORM FEE ON ALL FUNDRAISERS; 20/04/2018 – Facebook to roll out political ad feature in time for German state vote; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Vows Action to Bolster Data Privacy; 23/04/2018 – Investor and former Facebook employee Chamath Palihapitiya would not sell Facebook over data flap; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ROLLING OUT UPVOTING AND DOWNVOTING OF COMMENTS; 18/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica denies Wylie’s claims that the firm held on to data obtained illegally from millions of Facebook users

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebookâ€™s (NASDAQ:FB) proposed Libra currency could undermine the European Central Bankâ€™s ability to set monetary policy – Live Trading News” on September 02, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Directors and Officers Recent Trades – Live Trading News” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.14 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 9,100 shares to 170,186 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 2,429 shares. Cumberland Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 7,410 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Lc has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Melvin Cap Management LP holds 0.98% or 500,000 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 4,850 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 8,586 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Endowment Lp, North Carolina-based fund reported 58,970 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.87% or 41,594 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc holds 13,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37,580 shares. Glynn Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burns J W Ny reported 16,954 shares stake. Triangle Securities Wealth accumulated 4,468 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Llc reported 97,381 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt holds 0.46% or 19,005 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 25.67M shares. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,505 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Family Mngmt owns 2,777 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lakeview Cap Ltd Liability reported 1.79% stake. Comgest Glob Sas holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,800 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). America First Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,938 are held by Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Co. Dsm Cap Lc holds 118,412 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,510 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Motco has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moab Cap Prtnrs Limited Company holds 5,699 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Gould Asset Lc Ca reported 169 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.