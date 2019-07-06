Continental Advisors Has Increased Its Position in Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) as Stock Value Rose; Swift Run Capital Management Has Decreased Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding by $1.90 Million

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers; 09/04/2018 – Slammed by Trump, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment; 07/03/2018 – SMS Assist Continues to Build World-Class Executive Team with Hiring of Amazon Veteran Peter Commons as Chief Product Officer; 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 188,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, down from 220,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 3.37M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth owns 0.91% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,691 shares. Moreover, West Chester Cap Advisors has 2.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 785 shares. 75,568 are owned by Cambridge Investment Advisors Incorporated. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,026 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank Trust holds 1,560 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 1.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 21,644 shares. Woodstock Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability, a Arizona-based fund reported 373 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 323 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Ruggie Cap has 4.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,288 shares. Moreover, Stevens Ltd Partnership has 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,408 shares. California-based American Assets Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma has invested 1.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0.64% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 170,265 shares to 238,671 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,946 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IBB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 9,719 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers holds 1.7% or 283,058 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carroll Assocs owns 1,673 shares. Tctc Ltd Com holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 143,682 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 11,539 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Us Bancorp De reported 1.71M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 97,267 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp holds 0.42% or 861,741 shares in its portfolio. Condor Capital stated it has 24,709 shares. Psagot Investment House invested in 16,885 shares. Town Country Commercial Bank Communications Dba First Bankers Communications holds 1.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 37,794 shares. Fiera Cap stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 56,209 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.10B for 8.31 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.