Continental Advisors Has Decreased Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Holding by $468,972 as Market Value Rose; Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Symphony Asset Management Decreased Position

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 216,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 444,434 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 660,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 9.93M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 66,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The hedge fund held 113,887 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, down from 180,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Riverview Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 9,483 shares traded. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 4.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 04/05/2018 – RIVERVIEW RUBBER ESTATES BHD RVWL.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.04 RGT (4 SEN) PER ORDINARY SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Riverview Financial 1Q EPS 31c; 02/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 26/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp 4Q EPS 13c; 25/05/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 09/03/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.99% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Mitchell Group Inc has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Masters Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 300,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 888,870 shares. American Rech Mgmt Co has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Creative Planning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 634,934 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 278 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 3.89 million shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Capital Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.1% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Marco Inv Lc holds 0.06% or 35,500 shares. Cyrus Cap Lp holds 347,714 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 71,470 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 97,420 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 4,635 were accumulated by Bessemer Gp.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,125 shares to 3,840 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 7,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC).

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 160,604 shares to 210,604 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 27,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,438 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (Put) (FDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold RVSB shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 13.91 million shares or 0.03% more from 13.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 30,381 shares. Millennium Ltd stated it has 38,134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 354 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 44,853 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 237,619 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 113,195 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 13,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 7,850 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 6,492 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt has invested 0.33% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). 113,887 are owned by Continental Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Street Corporation reported 332,814 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 786 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RVSB’s profit will be $4.32 million for 9.25 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Riverview Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $75,783 activity.