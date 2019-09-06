Continental Advisors Has Decreased Position in Boston Scientific (BSX) as Valuation Rose; Electron Capital Partners Boosted General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $5.92 Million; Valuation Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 657,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.10 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 85.55 million shares traded or 29.65% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- CO AND SUBSIDIARY PK AIRFINANCE CONCLUDES AIRCRAFT FINANCING TRANSACTION COVERING 51 AIRCRAFT OPERATED BY LION AIR GROUP; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Durability Fix for 500 Engines on Upgraded 737, A320; 10/04/2018 – Indian Railways says deaths, injuries from accidents fall amid safety crackdown; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Lending syndicate unveiled in GE Aussie refi

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 29,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 27,507 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 57,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 4.70M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $1.35-$1.39; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees Deal Immaterial to Adjusted EPS in 2018, 2019; 20/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – DEPENDING ON ARRHYTHMIA TYPE, STUDY DATA SHOWED ACUTE SUCCESS RATE OF UP TO 95.7%; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares to 4.66 million shares, valued at $43.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,022 shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Svcs holds 73,791 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Conning holds 232,896 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cullinan has 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 185,809 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 190,377 shares. Ledyard National Bank accumulated 76,508 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Albion Fincl Group Ut holds 1.5% or 1.11M shares. Guardian Trust Com accumulated 2.46 million shares. Hutchinson Mngmt Ca owns 25,684 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Alps Advisors has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 95,950 shares. Mathes Com Inc holds 51,600 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 19,625 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 22.80M shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why General Electric, Gap, and JD.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Danaher initiates stock sale to help finance $21B GE Biopharma acquisition – Washington Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 Things General Electric Needs To Get Right – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric Stock Is Ruled By Fear Yet Again – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. 6,500 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 118,447 shares to 168,447 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 83 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.02% or 6,916 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 687,272 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). High Pointe Ltd Liability Company holds 37,630 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 7,295 shares. Kingdon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 562,641 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 0.06% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 912,889 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc holds 0.19% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 6.86M shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,133 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Intact Mgmt holds 11,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt reported 14,872 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 688,965 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Korea Investment Corp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 1.81M shares.