Continental Advisors Has Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $534,856; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Value Declined While Nottingham Advisors Raised Position by $364,448

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 19,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 139,938 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.06M, down from 159,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 15.43 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies are standing in the way of authorities catching “bad guys,” a Bank of America official said; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Kathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief technical officer, said Thursday; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ONLY 1 PCT OF INVESTORS THINK GLOBAL ECONOMY WILL STRENGTHEN OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS – BAML MAY FUND MANAGER SURVEY

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 11,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 22,778 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, up from 11,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 765,694 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 5,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 84,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.73 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $595.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 5,653 shares to 48,220 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,761 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

