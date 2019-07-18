Continental Advisors Has Cut Its Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Holding as Stock Rose; Arizona State Retirement System Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Lifted by $681,150

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 7,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,353 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 177,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $100.79. About 1.77 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 30,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,052 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 82,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 470,002 shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 01/05/2018 – NMI Holdings 1Q Rev $59.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Chief Operating Officer Claudia Merkle to President

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 122,488 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd invested in 2.00M shares. 2.98M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Jpmorgan Chase & has 125,971 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 150,123 shares. Colorado-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 34,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Bridgeway Management Incorporated has invested 0.1% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 45,104 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 547,531 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Boston Prtnrs accumulated 813,142 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited reported 70,355 shares. Principal Group Inc invested in 568,128 shares.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 64,339 shares to 74,339 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 30,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR).

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.4 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $37.14M for 12.26 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Corporation accumulated 800 shares. Aristotle Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Delaware-based Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.31% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 909 shares. Bennicas Associate has 6,410 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Anchor Capital Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lincoln Natl stated it has 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Blume Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Polaris Greystone Finance Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 1.93% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 270,596 shares. Acropolis Inv Mngmt, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,662 shares. Moreover, Leavell Management has 0.19% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 18,190 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 0% or 535 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Co accumulated 51,098 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

