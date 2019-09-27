Continental Advisors Has Cut Holding in Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) as Stock Declined; Hap Trading Cut Stake in Intel (INTC) by $3.47 Million as Stock Declined

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 79.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 73,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 19,335 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $926,000, down from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 11.48 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 44.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 23,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 29,001 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $823,000, down from 52,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 222,825 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capri Holdings Limited by 456,629 shares to 478,729 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 331,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.48 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $40.67 million for 11.61 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $177.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8,949 shares to 31,149 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 79,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

