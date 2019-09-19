Continental Advisors Has Boosted Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Position By $2.02 Million; First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Continental Advisors Llc increased Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) stake by 898.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Continental Advisors Llc acquired 288,266 shares as Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD)’s stock rose 26.26%. The Continental Advisors Llc holds 320,366 shares with $2.31 million value, up from 32,100 last quarter. Brookdale Sr Living Inc now has $1.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 140,123 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Bd of Directors and Hldrs; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q REV. $1.19B, EST. $1.16B; 04/04/2018 – Former Brookdale CEO Bill Sheriff to Rejoin Company as Consultant; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss $457.2M; 04/05/2018 – Ten Brookdale Communities Recognized For Quality Achievement From the American Health Care Association; 07/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING SAYS ON MARCH 2, BOARD REDUCED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 7 FROM 9 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Senior Living Executive Lisa Fordyce Joins OnShift; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss/Shr $2.45; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – MASTER LEASE, GUARANTEED AT PARENT LEVEL BY CO, PROVIDES FOR TOTAL RENT IN 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $175 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Rev $1.19B

First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.67, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 5 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 5 reduced and sold their holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.03 million shares, down from 1.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Cetera Advisors Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund for 132,778 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owns 489,168 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Llc has 0% invested in the company for 1,000 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,833 shares.

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 6,918 shares traded. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $87.59 million. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold BKD shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 173.22 million shares or 3.93% more from 166.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 15,634 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 253,550 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 588,220 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 98,150 shares. Moreover, Proshare Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 24,579 shares. Cna Corp reported 0.17% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Continental Ltd Liability has invested 1.3% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Yakira Mgmt Inc has 127,900 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl stated it has 22,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 51,950 shares. Invesco reported 0.01% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Guggenheim Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Kennedy Cap Management accumulated 0.04% or 243,024 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 28,172 shares. State Street has 4.30 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Continental Advisors Llc decreased Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) stake by 23,303 shares to 45,829 valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 4,982 shares and now owns 36,510 shares. Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE) was reduced too.