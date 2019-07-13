Continental Advisors Cut Holding in Credit Suisse Group (Call) (CS) by $407,000; Akre Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) as Share Value Declined

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, down from 65,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $499.06M market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 14,159 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500.

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (Call) (CS) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 63,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 2.04 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 29.74% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 16/03/2018 – SWIRE PROPERTIES LTD 1972.HK : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$31.30 FROM HK$28.20; RATING NEUTRAL; 03/04/2018 – Credit Suisse Equities Trading Chief Plots Return to World Top 5; 09/05/2018 – INTESA SANPAOLO SPA ISP.Ml : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.7 FROM EUR 3.6; 12/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – NOVOZYMES NZYMb.CO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 350 FROM DKK 340; 17/04/2018 – Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Above 50D-MA; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-BMO Global appoints Bart Kuíjpers head of fiduciary management business; 28/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 240P FROM 230P; RATING OUTPERFORM; 12/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $54 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – Credit Suisse Sees Trading in Line With Year Earlier at Key Unit

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 119,400 shares to 7.19 million shares, valued at $1.42B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (Put) (FDN) by 22,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 174,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD).