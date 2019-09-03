Continental Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) by $468,645; General Mills Com (GIS) Shareholder Boston Research & Management Has Increased Holding by $677,280 as Stock Rose

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 13,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 89,160 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 75,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 183,928 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 22.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 31,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 171,243 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 1.23 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction With Teva and Announces Preferred Shr Exchange Agreement With BVF Partners L.P; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Teva Pharm to close plant in Israel after no buyer found; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 29/03/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Analysis Market Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 170,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,671 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings.