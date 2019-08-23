Continental Advisors Boosted Its Position in Patterson Companies (PDCO) by $824,355; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Lowered Its Stake in Coresite Realty (COR) by $5.44 Million as Share Price Declined

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 98.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 39,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The hedge fund held 79,255 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 614,756 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. – PDCO; 30/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 50,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 558,602 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.78M, down from 609,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.19. About 113,952 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 134,888 shares to 453,464 shares, valued at $90.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR) by 939,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $47.59 million for 22.13 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.57% EPS growth.

