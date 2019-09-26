Continental Advisors Boosted Its Patterson Companies (PDCO) Holding by $1.74 Million; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Stake In Credicorp (BAP) Was Raised

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 370.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 79,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The hedge fund held 100,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 21,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 645,327 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson; 03/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Exits Position in Patterson Cos; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 12/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Credicorp (BAP) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Credicorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $209.97. About 397,539 shares traded or 20.70% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 59,590 shares to 224,160 shares, valued at $17.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87M shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold PDCO shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 87.37 million shares or 0.97% more from 86.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 26,000 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd has 240,780 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 159,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 17,340 shares. Moreover, Alberta Investment Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 683,400 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Com has 0.02% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Raymond James Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 100,069 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc invested in 45,284 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Invsts Llc, a New York-based fund reported 22,555 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 13,139 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Serv Automobile Association invested in 37,490 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. 39,600 were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt. Sei Invests Company stated it has 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).