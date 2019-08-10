Continental Advisors Boosted Its Federated Invs Pa (FII) Stake by $880,266 as Shares Rose; J2 Global (JCOM) Shares Rose While Brave Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 30,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The hedge fund held 145,354 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.48. About 589,980 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes’ Headquarters Will Remain in London, Operating as a Subsidiary of Federated Investors; 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 05/04/2018 – SEBI: MONITORING OF FII LIMITS IN LISTED INDIAN COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Total Manager Assets Were $392.2B at March 31, Up 8% From a Year Earlie; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme; 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video)

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 14,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 83,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 69,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $81.04. About 247,530 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 145,625 shares to 104,275 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 26,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,866 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, Kraft Heinz, Micron, Twitter, UnitedHealth, Vale, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 17, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Federated Investors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Dates – PRNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Freeport-McMoRan, Snap, Maxim Integrated Products, Simon Property Group, Golden Ocean Group, and Federated Investors â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management owns 12,796 shares. Shelton Capital Management reported 208 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Greenwich Investment Mngmt reported 7,175 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 23 shares. Fil invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Us Bancshares De accumulated 1,939 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt has 0.27% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 11,222 shares. The West Virginia-based Security Natl Trust Com has invested 0.04% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 5,066 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 1.01 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 25,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 365,214 are held by Pnc Financial Service. Principal Fincl Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 65 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 18,835 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Moody Bancorporation Division invested in 69 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 90,496 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc reported 2,438 shares stake. Vanguard Grp accumulated 4.46M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Fin reported 515,665 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc holds 0.01% or 11,033 shares in its portfolio. Ent Ser Corporation stated it has 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Clark Estates holds 0.64% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 47,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 71,755 shares. Cardinal Capital Management reported 0.23% stake. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,346 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 44,364 shares.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,775 shares to 125 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,195 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “j2 Global (JCOM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “j2 Global Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “j2 Global to Announce Q2 Earnings Call – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Gained 78% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “j2 Global Communications (JCOM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.