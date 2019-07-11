Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $677,529 as Stock Value Declined; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Upped Its Stake in Lazard LTD (LAZ) by $4.73 Million

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) by 18.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 225,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Contango Oil & Gas Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.18M market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 81,804 shares traded. Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF) has declined 37.70% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MCF News: 04/05/2018 – Contango Oil 1Q EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD – MARTY SWITZER TO TAKE ON CEO ROLE ON A PERMANENT BASIS; 02/04/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS CO – CASH PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – CONTANGO SELLS EAGLE FORD SHALE ASSETS FOR $21M; 02/04/2018 – CONTANGO REPORTS SALE OF SOME NON-CORE ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – Contango Oil 1Q Rev $20.4M; 04/04/2018 – Contango ORE, Inc. Announces Budget for the 2018 Phase I Drilling Program; 06/03/2018 – Contango to Participate in the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 11/04/2018 – Contango Updates Southern Delaware Basin Operations; 04/05/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS 1Q PRODUCTION 4.5 BCFE

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 131,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.24 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 503,272 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 35.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 20/03/2018 – LAZARD MD MICHELE LAMARCHE TELLS REPORTERS IN LONDON; 06/03/2018 – REG-Lazard World Trust Fund Net Asset Value(s); 25/04/2018 – Lazard Raises Dividend to 44c; 15/03/2018 – Former Lazard Banker’s Home Said to Be Raided in Rio Tinto Probe; 30/04/2018 – Lazard’s Raine Says Health-Care M&A Has Been Heating Up (Video); 30/04/2018 – Lazard Sees Comeback in Pharma Mega-Deals After Decade’s Respite; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD – “STARTING THIS QTR, NO LONGER BREAKING OUT RESTRUCTURING REVENUE WITHIN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SEGMENT” – CFO ON CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE RESTRUCTURING ADVISOR LAZARD SAYS THREE RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS ARE OPEN TO ALL EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL CREDITORS, THEY COULD COME IN DIFFERENT INSTRUMENTS SUCH EUROBONDS OR LOANS; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 55,698 shares to 701,408 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Va Corp New by 204,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.15 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Contango Oil & Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold MCF shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 15.67 million shares or 23.38% more from 12.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Invesco Limited owns 83,138 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company invested in 100,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) for 449,359 shares. Citigroup accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments stated it has 63,900 shares. 775,731 were reported by Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 4,466 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0.01% or 215,151 shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 67 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) for 150,742 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,301 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Geode Management Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 128,692 shares to 304,179 shares, valued at $31.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angi Homeservices Inc by 114,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Central Bank has 0.07% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Oppenheimer & has invested 0.04% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Shufro Rose And Co Limited Liability owns 8,833 shares. Blair William & Co Il holds 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) or 20,182 shares. Omers Administration Corp owns 11,600 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 106 shares. Lomas Management Lc reported 276,343 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.38% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Moreover, Trexquant Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 32,359 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp reported 71,459 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Jennison Ltd Llc owns 828,201 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm reported 2.00 million shares.