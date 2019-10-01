Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Since Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Oil & Gas Company 1 0.00 23.74M -4.97 0.00 NextDecade Corporation 5 -22.85 9.96M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Contango Oil & Gas Company and NextDecade Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Oil & Gas Company 1,741,873,945.26% -82.7% -44.4% NextDecade Corporation 182,084,095.06% -52.6% -28.6%

Risk & Volatility

Contango Oil & Gas Company’s 1.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, NextDecade Corporation has a -0.16 beta which is 116.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Contango Oil & Gas Company and NextDecade Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Contango Oil & Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 NextDecade Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

NextDecade Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 37.22% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Contango Oil & Gas Company and NextDecade Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 48% and 85.7% respectively. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, NextDecade Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08% NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation has weaker performance than Contango Oil & Gas Company

Summary

NextDecade Corporation beats on 6 of the 11 factors Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.