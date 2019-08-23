Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) Comparing side by side

Both Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Oil & Gas Company 3 0.58 N/A -4.97 0.00 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.44 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Contango Oil & Gas Company and Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Contango Oil & Gas Company and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Contango Oil & Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 417.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited are owned by institutional investors. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s share held by insiders are 1.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08% Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67%

For the past year Contango Oil & Gas Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Summary

Sundance Energy Australia Limited beats Contango Oil & Gas Company on 5 of the 8 factors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.