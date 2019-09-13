Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) Contrasting side by side

Since Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Oil & Gas Company 2 0.66 N/A -4.97 0.00 Roan Resources Inc. 3 0.55 N/A -1.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Contango Oil & Gas Company and Roan Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4% Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Contango Oil & Gas Company is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Roan Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Roan Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Contango Oil & Gas Company and Roan Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48% and 95.2% respectively. 1.6% are Contango Oil & Gas Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08% Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68%

For the past year Contango Oil & Gas Company’s stock price has smaller decline than Roan Resources Inc.

Summary

Roan Resources Inc. beats Contango Oil & Gas Company on 5 of the 7 factors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.