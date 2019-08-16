Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Comparison side by side

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Oil & Gas Company 3 0.57 N/A -4.97 0.00 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.42 N/A 0.29 7.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Contango Oil & Gas Company and Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Contango Oil & Gas Company and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Contango Oil & Gas Company’s 1.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.09 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Contango Oil & Gas Company and Pacific Coast Oil Trust are owned by institutional investors at 48% and 13.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Contango Oil & Gas Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15%

For the past year Contango Oil & Gas Company had bearish trend while Pacific Coast Oil Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.