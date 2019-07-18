Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) Contrasting side by side

Both Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Oil & Gas Company 3 0.82 N/A -4.68 0.00 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 20 3.05 N/A 0.98 21.84

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Contango Oil & Gas Company and Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Contango Oil & Gas Company and Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4% Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Contango Oil & Gas Company are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Equitrans Midstream Corporation has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Contango Oil & Gas Company and Equitrans Midstream Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Contango Oil & Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Equitrans Midstream Corporation has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 21.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares are held by institutional investors while 82.7% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Contango Oil & Gas Company’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Contango Oil & Gas Company -17.9% -18.15% -30.91% -48.94% -37.7% -18.15% Equitrans Midstream Corporation 3.83% 0.9% 8.85% 9.74% 0% 6.89%

For the past year Contango Oil & Gas Company has -18.15% weaker performance while Equitrans Midstream Corporation has 6.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream Corporation beats Contango Oil & Gas Company on 9 of the 9 factors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.