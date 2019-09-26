Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Oil & Gas Company 2 3.32 N/A -4.97 0.00 CNX Resources Corporation 8 0.74 N/A 0.84 9.81

Table 1 highlights Contango Oil & Gas Company and CNX Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Contango Oil & Gas Company and CNX Resources Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4% CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Contango Oil & Gas Company has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CNX Resources Corporation’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Contango Oil & Gas Company are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, CNX Resources Corporation has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. CNX Resources Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Contango Oil & Gas Company and CNX Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48% and 0%. About 1.6% of Contango Oil & Gas Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of CNX Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08% CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02%

For the past year CNX Resources Corporation has weaker performance than Contango Oil & Gas Company

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CNX Resources Corporation beats Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.