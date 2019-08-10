Contact Gold Corp. (C) EPS Estimated At $-0.03; 1 Analysts Covering Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Among 3 analysts covering Capital Power (TSE:CPX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Capital Power had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Capital Power Corporation (TSE:CPX) earned “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, February 19. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. See Capital Power Corporation (TSE:CPX) latest ratings:

20/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $30 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $29 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Maintain

Capital Power Corporation acquires, develops, operates, and optimizes power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. It generates electricity from various energy sources, such as natural gas, coal, landfill gas, wind, solid fuels, and solar. It has a 10.62 P/E ratio. As of February 21, 2017, the firm owned approximately 3,200 megawatts of power generation capacity at 18 facilities; and 700 megawatts of owned generation capacity under the advanced stages of development.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 236,253 shares traded. Capital Power Corporation (TSE:CPX) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Contact Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, Canada. The company has market cap of $18.56 million. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal projects include the Pony Creek property, which comprises 1,315 claims covering 107 square kilometers; the Dixie Flats property, which includes 324 unpatented mining claims covering 27.1 square kilometers; and the North Star property that comprises 56 unpatented mining claims covering 4.68 square kilometers situated in western Elko County, Nevada.