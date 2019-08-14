Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) CEO & President Ralph Lober, Pays for $3540 in Stock; Hanseatic Management Services Has Raised Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding By $338,528

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 215.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hanseatic Management Services Inc acquired 2,384 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 4.11%. The Hanseatic Management Services Inc holds 3,488 shares with $497,000 value, up from 1,104 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $8.07B valuation. The stock decreased 3.87% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $147.46. About 388,663 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products for individuals and businesses primarily in Carroll, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Wayne, and contiguous counties in Ohio. The company has market cap of $48.39 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings and time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and offers short-term borrowings and federal home loan advances. It has a 8.68 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial loans for various general business purposes; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured loans.

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 1 investors sold Consumers Bancorp, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 163,044 shares or 21.22% more from 134,501 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Co stated it has 0.12% in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM). Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM). Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 136,063 shares.

The stock increased 1.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 1,431 shares traded or 15.59% up from the average. Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $24,946 activity. Lober Ralph J II bought 500 shares worth $8,915. Another trade for 162 shares valued at $3,014 was bought by Goris Bradley. PADEN FRANK L had bought 80 shares worth $1,553. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Romain F Fry Family Trust sold $134. DODDS SCOTT E bought $6,223 worth of Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) on Monday, August 12.

Ralph Lober, the insider, who is right now a CEO & President of Consumers Bancorp Inc obtained roughly 200 shares of the corporation valued around $3,540 USD which is calculated based on a stock price of 17.7 USD for a share. Ralph is trying to quietly increase his company’s share, same as he did in the last month. He bought another 500 shares worth $8,915 USD. And, It’s sure Ralph’s purchase isn’t going to remain a secret as he right now is having 23,188 shares – ( 0.85% of Consumers Bancorp Inc’s Market Cap ). For a complete review of this trade please refer to the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission’s document freely available for review here.