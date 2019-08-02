Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Stock Rose While Black Diamond Capital Management Has Upped by $433,845 Its Position; F5 Networks (FFIV) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Upped Position

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 107.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $140.93. About 138,386 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 3,500 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 830,001 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $32.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST) by 137,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,550 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 312,253 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd holds 5,982 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Andra Ap owns 0.15% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 33,100 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Tdam Usa owns 1,318 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.03% or 5,036 shares. Moreover, Fort Limited Partnership has 0.39% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 12,491 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 12,126 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 38,847 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 1,073 shares. Hendershot Investments has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Lazard Asset Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa accumulated 27,579 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorp Of has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $861,392 activity. 150 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares with value of $25,013 were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL. On Friday, February 1 Rogers Scot Frazier sold $450,080 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 2,799 shares. The insider SPRAGUE KARA LYNN sold 705 shares worth $112,449. 4,036 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares with value of $643,757 were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois. Kearny Ryan C. sold $182,707 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 675 shares valued at $109,998 was sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN.

