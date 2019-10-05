Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Management Raised Position; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declined, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Raised by $570,720 Its Holding

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 490.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 2.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51M, up from 468,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 2,117 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 51.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 10,190 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 6,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 6.70M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $157.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,802 shares to 12,101 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

