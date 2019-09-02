Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $433,845; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holder Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.95 Million as Stock Price Declined

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.52 million market cap company. It closed at $3.55 lastly. It is down 14.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $734.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 250,934 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). 10,696 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Inc. Second Curve Capital Limited Liability Company has 1.98 million shares for 5.26% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 90,124 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Black Diamond Management Llc invested in 1.62% or 468,464 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 10,752 shares. Bailard reported 25,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Denali Advsr Ltd has 550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Inc reported 889,950 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl holds 34,846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 23,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 2.00M shares. Continental Advsr Limited Co accumulated 884,783 shares. Moreover, Leisure Management has 0.16% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birchview LP holds 24,000 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 0% or 255,043 shares. Parametric Limited Company invested in 0% or 9,607 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 294 were reported by Daiwa Incorporated. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 52,050 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.07% stake. Wasatch accumulated 0.18% or 426,806 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Redmile Grp Llc invested in 5.25% or 4.49 million shares. Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) invested in 75 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 15,992 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 89,778 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 903,307 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $10.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).