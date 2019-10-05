Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $6.89 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cisco Systems Usd0.001 Common Stock (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Rathbone Brothers Plc Boosted Position

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 490.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 2.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 2.77 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51 million, up from 468,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 2,117 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (CSCO) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 37,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 189,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37M, up from 151,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold CPSS shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.42% more from 10.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 240 shares in its portfolio. 759,535 are held by Blackrock. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 2.00M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 28,515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Black Diamond Mgmt Ltd holds 12.14% or 2.77M shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Brandywine Global Ltd invested in 7,177 shares. Continental Advsrs Lc holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 778,505 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 168,113 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 111,189 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 90,124 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Renaissance Tech Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) or 550 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability reported 3.08 million shares stake. Newman Dignan & Sheerar stated it has 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 821,955 shares. Professional Advisory invested in 7,578 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And reported 2.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 41,974 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. Sei Invs owns 0.4% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.24M shares. Round Table Llc has 11,410 shares. Lord Abbett Com Ltd Com invested in 0.54% or 3.04M shares. Syntal Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 168,839 shares stake. Ckw Financial Gru has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Naples Global Limited Liability reported 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Haverford Fin Svcs has 5,098 shares. Athena Capital Ltd Com reported 121,967 shares. Schmidt P J Invest invested in 73,582 shares or 1.16% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc Usd0.000001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 68,891 shares to 307,910 shares, valued at $14.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:GS) by 2,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,890 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NASDAQ:ABMD).