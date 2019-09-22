Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Position Lifted by Black Diamond Capital Management Llc; Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Holder Matarin Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $676,188

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 25,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.63% . The institutional investor held 272,368 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52 million, down from 297,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shoe Carnival Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $472.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 263,402 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 02/04/2018 – Shoe Carnival Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q EPS 83c; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.85 TO $2.00; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Comparable Store Sales Flat to Up Low Single Digits; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC -; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q Net $13M; 14/05/2018 – Ams Capital LTDA Buys New 1.7% Position in Shoe Carnival; 09/03/2018 Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Sales $1.013B-$1.023B; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival 4Q Loss/Shr 24c

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 490.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 2.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 2.77 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51 million, up from 468,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 24,816 shares traded or 117.51% up from the average. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold CPSS shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.42% more from 10.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability holds 0% or 352,909 shares in its portfolio. 778,505 were accumulated by Continental Lc. Northern Trust holds 0% or 34,848 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 240 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,177 shares or 0% of the stock. Black Diamond Ltd Liability Co reported 2.77 million shares. 889,950 are held by Bridgeway Capital Inc. Acadian Asset Ltd Com invested in 18,178 shares. Citigroup invested in 2.00 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 168,113 shares. Charles Schwab invested in 0% or 10,696 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 759,535 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Denali Ltd Llc accumulated 550 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS).

Analysts await Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 18.42% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SCVL’s profit will be $13.20 million for 8.95 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Shoe Carnival, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold SCVL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 13.63 million shares or 3.70% less from 14.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 15,097 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Gru holds 0% or 53,389 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 50 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0% or 9,308 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 933 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 140,482 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 241 shares. Citigroup owns 25,058 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 889,584 shares. Hillsdale holds 0.14% or 52,200 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Charles Schwab Mgmt invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Dupont Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 49,850 shares to 284,403 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 19,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

