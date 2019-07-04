Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Position Has Upped by Black Diamond Capital Management Llc; As Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Lowered by $2.02 Million Its Holding

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.07 million market cap company. It closed at $3.66 lastly. It is down 3.33% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 349,487 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zpr Inv Management reported 39,416 shares stake. Leisure Cap Management, California-based fund reported 53,158 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Black Diamond Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1.62% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 468,464 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 173,068 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bailard Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 25,300 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 2.00M shares. Gsa Llp holds 17,200 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 889,950 shares. New York-based Renaissance Limited Company has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Valley Natl Advisers reported 0% stake. 34,846 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS).

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $96.38 million for 19.83 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.