Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Holder Black Diamond Capital Management Increased Its Holding; As Verizon (VZ) Stock Rose, Check Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.74 million market cap company. It closed at $3.6 lastly. It is down 3.33% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,685 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 84,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 2.21 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.85 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,290 shares to 2,480 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimpress Nv.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consumers have spoken, rated Verizon tops for network quality in J.D. Power Study for 23rd time in a row – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Realmoney.Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Is Set for an Upside Breakout – Here’s How I’d Buy It – TheStreet.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of The West has 75,270 shares. 11,518 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company. Pinnacle Associates reported 338,311 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co owns 35,716 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Stonehearth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,628 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. South Street Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 3,467 shares. Barrett Asset Lc invested in 1.22% or 305,898 shares. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) has invested 1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ipswich Investment Mngmt Communications stated it has 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 585,751 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 110,322 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 1.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alphamark Advisors Lc accumulated 66,421 shares. City Holding Company holds 81,440 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Ltd Liability Com holds 550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 10,696 shares. Leisure Capital has invested 0.16% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Bridgeway Capital stated it has 0.04% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 111,500 shares. Valley Advisers Inc has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 3,925 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Limited Liability holds 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) or 8,360 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 2,921 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp reported 90,124 shares stake. Spark Inv Management Ltd Co owns 23,500 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 17,200 shares in its portfolio. 173,068 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Black Diamond Capital Limited Liability Co owns 468,464 shares.