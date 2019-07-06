Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Holder Black Diamond Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $433,845; As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Market Valuation Rose, Ejf Capital Increased Stake

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 44.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 44,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,068 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 100,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 68,468 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 4,813 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 3.33% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Lc invested in 111,189 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 10,696 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 90,124 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Renaissance Ltd Com has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Spark Invest Ltd has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Bailard Incorporated holds 0.01% or 25,300 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 0% or 2,921 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De owns 10,752 shares. Second Curve Capital stated it has 5.26% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Zpr Management stated it has 0.27% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Acadian Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Vanguard Gru reported 630,264 shares. Continental Advisors Lc invested in 1.44% or 884,783 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Lc has 8,360 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 62,342 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 19,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 1,019 shares. Paloma Partners accumulated 0.02% or 21,804 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com invested in 47 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 8,059 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.63% or 71,132 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 51,699 shares. M&T Savings Bank reported 12,003 shares. 277,495 are owned by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. State Street has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0.09% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al owns 8,741 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc holds 37,711 shares. Moreover, Swiss Natl Bank has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 61,535 shares.

