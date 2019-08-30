Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)

We are comparing Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.53 N/A 0.50 7.37 Weidai Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 1.40 5.85

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Weidai Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Weidai Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Weidai Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.6% Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. shares and 1.7% of Weidai Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 14.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.72% of Weidai Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26% Weidai Ltd. -0.73% -8.89% -18% -17.84% 0% -11.45%

For the past year Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. had bullish trend while Weidai Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Weidai Ltd.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.