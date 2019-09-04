Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

We are contrasting Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.52 N/A 0.50 7.37 OneMain Holdings Inc. 34 1.93 N/A 3.49 11.88

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and OneMain Holdings Inc. OneMain Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. is currently more affordable than OneMain Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.6% OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.53 beta means Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s volatility is 53.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s beta is 2.43 which is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and OneMain Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $44.17, while its potential upside is 25.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and OneMain Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 92.3%. Insiders held roughly 14.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of OneMain Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26% OneMain Holdings Inc. 13.25% 21.31% 22.6% 40.75% 23.66% 70.65%

For the past year Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has weaker performance than OneMain Holdings Inc.

Summary

OneMain Holdings Inc. beats Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.