Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

As Credit Services businesses, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.54 N/A 0.50 7.37 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.58 N/A -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.6% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and CURO Group Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively CURO Group Holdings Corp. has an average price target of $19.5, with potential upside of 26.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. shares and 48.3% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders held 14.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.3% are CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 17.61% 13.11% 0.24% -1.19% -52.52% 30.87%

For the past year Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has weaker performance than CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.