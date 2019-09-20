Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Comparing side by side

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.52 N/A 0.50 7.37 Total System Services Inc. 116 5.75 N/A 3.27 41.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Total System Services Inc. Total System Services Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Total System Services Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.6% Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.53 beta. In other hand, Total System Services Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Total System Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Total System Services Inc. has a consensus price target of $124, with potential downside of -6.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Total System Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 81.3%. 14.5% are Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Total System Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26% Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96%

For the past year Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Total System Services Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Total System Services Inc. beats Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.