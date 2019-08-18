Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Comparison side by side

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.53 N/A 0.50 7.37 Synchrony Financial 34 2.54 N/A 4.80 7.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Synchrony Financial. Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.6% Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.3% 2.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.53 beta indicates that Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synchrony Financial’s 19.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Synchrony Financial.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synchrony Financial 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Synchrony Financial’s average target price is $38, while its potential upside is 13.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. shares and 95.9% of Synchrony Financial shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Synchrony Financial’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26% Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94%

For the past year Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Synchrony Financial.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Synchrony Financial beats Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.