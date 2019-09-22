Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.54 N/A 0.50 7.37 SLM Corporation 10 3.38 N/A 1.20 7.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and SLM Corporation. SLM Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. is presently more affordable than SLM Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.6% SLM Corporation 0.00% 21% 2%

Volatility and Risk

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s 1.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SLM Corporation is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. shares and 0% of SLM Corporation shares. About 14.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of SLM Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26% SLM Corporation -10.07% -5.69% -9.71% -16.11% -19.38% 9.63%

For the past year Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has stronger performance than SLM Corporation

Summary

SLM Corporation beats Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.