Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) Comparison side by side

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.53 N/A 0.55 6.53 PPDAI Group Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.77 3.00

In table 1 we can see Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and PPDAI Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PPDAI Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and PPDAI Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.5% PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.1% 22.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and PPDAI Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 18.5%. About 2.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, PPDAI Group Inc. has 0.93% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. -10.2% -0.97% -9.75% -4.42% 3.33% 18.44% PPDAI Group Inc. -4.5% 1.34% 44.41% -6.03% -22.97% 47.22%

For the past year Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PPDAI Group Inc.

Summary

PPDAI Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.