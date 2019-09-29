Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Comparing side by side

As Credit Services companies, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.56 14.15M 0.50 7.37 Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 2 0.00 2.38M 0.05 43.48

Table 1 demonstrates Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 394,029,684.50% 7.6% 0.6% Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 141,338,559.30% 1.6% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has a beta of 1.53 and its 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s 130.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.7% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 14.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26% Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited -14.53% -9.09% -27.54% -40.3% -60.78% 11.61%

For the past year Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. was more bullish than Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. beats Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited on 10 of the 13 factors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides loans to individuals and small businesses that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is based in Wuhan, China.