Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Contrasting side by side

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.56 14.15M 0.50 7.37 Dragon Victory International Limited 1 0.00 1.91M 0.05 24.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Dragon Victory International Limited. Dragon Victory International Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Dragon Victory International Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 393,887,094.98% 7.6% 0.6% Dragon Victory International Limited 172,398,230.89% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Dragon Victory International Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 0.35%. 14.5% are Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.98% are Dragon Victory International Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26% Dragon Victory International Limited 6.93% 5.88% -23.34% -25.52% -65.67% -16.93%

For the past year Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has 21.26% stronger performance while Dragon Victory International Limited has -16.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. beats Dragon Victory International Limited on 11 of the 13 factors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.