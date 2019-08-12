Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) and Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Comparing side by side

As Credit Services businesses, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.52 N/A 0.50 7.37 Bat Group Inc. 1 3.77 N/A -0.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Bat Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Bat Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.6% Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.53 shows that Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bat Group Inc.’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.93 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Bat Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 6.7%. About 14.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.65% of Bat Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26% Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74%

For the past year Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has 21.26% stronger performance while Bat Group Inc. has -78.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. beats Bat Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.