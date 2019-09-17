Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) Analysts See $0.09 EPS; Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Shorts Down By 9.52%

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had a decrease of 9.52% in short interest. DLB’s SI was 1.35M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.52% from 1.50 million shares previously. With 382,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)’s short sellers to cover DLB’s short positions. The SI to Dolby Laboratories’s float is 2.13%. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.47. About 255,506 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 10/05/2018 – Over One-Thousand Dolby Laboratories Employees Help Improve Global Communities During Dolby Cares Day; 26/03/2018 – Via Sponsors University of California’s Asia IP Project; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. CPSS’s profit would be $2.03 million giving it 9.94 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 6,068 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company has market cap of $6.50 billion. The firm develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. It has a 21.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold Dolby Laboratories, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 170 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 163,532 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Mgmt invested in 59,847 shares. Parametric Assoc invested in 0.01% or 112,874 shares. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Bb&T Limited Company invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). United Cap Advisers Ltd Llc owns 3,942 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 2.75M shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,812 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,563 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Principal Finance Grp stated it has 7,404 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.09% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $80.64 million. The firm purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. It has a 7.26 P/E ratio. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the clients of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.