Consumer Edge Research Analyzed CF Industries Holdings (CF); Gratia Capital Has Upped Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Stake By $1.79 Million

Gratia Capital Llc increased Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) stake by 237.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gratia Capital Llc acquired 68,953 shares as Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Gratia Capital Llc holds 98,000 shares with $2.60M value, up from 29,047 last quarter. Continental Bldg Prods Inc now has $944.91M valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 403,058 shares traded or 70.22% up from the average. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Equities researchers at Consumer Edge Research has begun coverage on CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) with Overweight rating. This was issued in an analyst report on Monday, 23 September.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CBPX shares while 54 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 33.02 million shares or 4.54% less from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13M for 44.01 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CF Industries Holdings, Inc. shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.76 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 24.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

