Consulta LTD Trimmed Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $31.40 Million; Brookfield Asset Management Holds Position in Nisource (NI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 387,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.11M, up from 3.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 1.85M shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Maryland Files to Recover Investment in Replacing Aging Infrastructure; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $271.79. About 912,884 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 721,166 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $238.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 126,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NiSource Inc. (NI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NiSource Inc.’s (NYSE:NI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “NiSource To Pay $143M Settlement For Merrimack Valley Incident – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.