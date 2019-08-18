Consulta LTD Trimmed Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $52.00 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stock Declined While Edgar Lomax Co Lifted Position

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.33M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 87.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 122,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 261,600 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, up from 139,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 161,750 shares to 953,061 shares, valued at $56.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 78,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Trust & Commerce has 128,395 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The New York-based Arrow Fin has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 66,907 shares. Roundview Ltd reported 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). New York-based Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Old Republic Interest reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Monetary Management Grp Inc reported 3,295 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 30,907 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mcdaniel Terry holds 170,492 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Boston Advsr Lc accumulated 5,502 shares. Moreover, Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,050 shares. Birch Hill Limited Company invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.