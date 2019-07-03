Consulta LTD Trimmed Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $52.00 Million; Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Raised Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Holding

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $135.34. About 916,269 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, up from 32,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $484.52. About 104,781 shares traded or 2.61% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50 million for 13.70 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 5,356 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 480,254 shares. Moody Bancshares Division stated it has 251 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 4,617 shares. Cna has 30,000 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 70,269 shares. Mackenzie reported 99,171 shares stake. Westpac Banking Corp owns 312,157 shares. Raymond James & stated it has 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 12,601 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 168,722 are owned by Fund Management. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.41% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cornerstone Advisors has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. Shares for $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M. Another trade for 28,084 shares valued at $3.90 million was made by CAMPBELL VICTOR L on Thursday, February 7. 32,944 shares were sold by Foster Jon M, worth $4.63 million on Monday, February 11. $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. Morrow J William also sold $442,302 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Reiner Deborah M sold 523 shares worth $72,639.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 3,113 shares. Caxton Assoc LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Quantitative Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 67 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management invested in 0% or 20 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Sg Americas Limited Liability owns 468 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 34,475 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And invested 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 48,069 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 5,309 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Axa accumulated 0.19% or 109,580 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp invested in 0.01% or 9,750 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).