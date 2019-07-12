Consulta LTD Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Cut by $52.00 Million; Redwood Investments Cut Its Position in Lhc Group (LHCG) by $1.69 Million

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 15,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,563 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03M, down from 159,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $123.23. About 68,908 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $139.98. About 228,476 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $857.71 million for 14.17 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 457,923 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 1,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sio Mngmt Limited Liability reported 107,428 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank reported 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 40,836 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications owns 1.07M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 0.28% or 14.53M shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 4,617 shares. Granite Investment Prtn Ltd invested in 2,748 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 458,748 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Company reported 0.17% stake. Architects Inc holds 0.5% or 2,198 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.09% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Legal & General Group Plc owns 1.78M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. Foster Jon M sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63M. Reiner Deborah M also sold $72,639 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. 8,368 shares were sold by Torres Kathryn A., worth $1.17 million. RUTHERFORD BILL B sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24M. $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Whalen Kathleen M. Morrow J William also sold $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, February 7.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru invested 0.23% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 4,208 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 62,305 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt stated it has 12,679 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 60,299 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 2,161 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 39,886 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 11,301 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.02% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). First Light Asset Mngmt Lc reported 53,783 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 5,920 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 1.48 million shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Delaware reported 359 shares. Daruma Mgmt Lc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 26,283 shares.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.49M for 30.81 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 117,666 shares to 239,891 shares, valued at $20.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 199,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).