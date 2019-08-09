Consulta LTD Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose; National (NHI) Share Price Rose While Ubs Oconnor Cut Stake by $777.66 Million

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in National (NHI) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 billion, down from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in National for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $81.31. About 15,634 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status; 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award; 21/03/2018 – INDIA CABINET APPROVES CONTINUATION OF NATIONAL HEALTH MISSION; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Net $38.4M; 08/05/2018 – Children’s National Health System and GetWellNetwork Design Digital Pathway for Autism Family Support and Education; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS 5 ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 12/05/2018 – NHI-‘Byfuglien spectrum’ propels Jets to Game One win; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q FFO $1.35/Shr; 30/04/2018 – National Healthcare Transformation Advocate Dr. Stephen K. Klasko Releases New Book ‘Bless This Mess: A Picture Story of Health

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $279.33. About 77,254 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.18B for 24.25 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 2,058 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com reported 2.45M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Iberiabank reported 40,339 shares. First Fincl Corporation In accumulated 1,568 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc reported 11,562 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Inv Lc has invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Suntrust Banks Inc owns 0.16% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 111,995 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company holds 5.29 million shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 981 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 36,911 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation owns 1.30M shares. Mairs Power, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,060 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Communication Mi Adv reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 30 shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Venator by 317,905 shares to 617,905 shares, valued at $3.47 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthca (NYSE:HTA) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlyti.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding reported 0% stake. Burney holds 0.05% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 10,947 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 626 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.49 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 41,500 shares. Duncker Streett And Com Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 410 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Ameritas Prtn Incorporated accumulated 3,368 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Aperio Gru Limited owns 19,333 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% stake. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability holds 4,535 shares. Millennium Management Limited Company has 0.04% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 301,201 shares. Caxton Associates LP holds 0.08% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) or 7,099 shares.