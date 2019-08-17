Consulta LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Stock Price Rose; Atlanta Capital Group Increases Holding in Biogen (BIIB)

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.45 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1′ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 1,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 12,808 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 11,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 920,660 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,313 were reported by Jennison Limited Liability Co. Natixis Advisors LP owns 0.06% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 49,975 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp invested in 69,300 shares. Oxbow Advsr Lc holds 14,178 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Huntington State Bank accumulated 0.01% or 5,356 shares. Cleararc, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,112 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.4% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Fred Alger Management holds 0.04% or 70,269 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,520 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ajo LP accumulated 340,461 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Carret Asset Ltd Liability owns 2,135 shares. Citigroup owns 302,984 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.41% or 14,540 shares.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & has invested 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,199 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora invested in 384 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs reported 1,243 shares. 2,156 were accumulated by Moors Cabot Inc. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.18% stake. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.23% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Swiss Bank holds 0.17% or 672,599 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability has 230 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 0.04% or 27,526 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 67,986 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment reported 2,165 shares.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 13,609 shares to 213,409 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,093 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).